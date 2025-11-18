Acres Launches Integrated AI Providing Instant Land Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform's new native AI features connect fragmented datasets, making research faster and more accurate

Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, the complete land intelligence platform, today announced the launch of new AI-powered capabilities. Acres AI now links and summarizes billions of land data points, from parcels and ownership to transactions, mortgages, zoning, and infrastructure, into one interactive and actionable view.

Acres has spent five years assembling the largest and most accurate dataset available for U.S. land, and its latest AI release now makes understanding the complex web of data behind every parcel and property owner faster and easier than ever.

“Acres has always stood for transparency when it comes to America's biggest asset-land,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of“By incorporating powerful AI technology, we're connecting the dots across complex datasets so users can see relationships and risk in seconds instead of hours. This is how we turn complexity into clarity for anyone making land decisions.”

For example, a developer evaluating a 400-acre site in North Carolina can now click a single parcel within Acres and instantly visualize the entire ownership web, revealing that the land is actually held across multiple shell LLCs tied to one investment group, along with upcoming mortgage maturities and recent zoning changes. By turning disconnected records into a unified view, Acres gives teams the clarity to identify opportunities, understand risks, and move viable deals forward with confidence.

For Acres Enterprise users, the update delivers deeper team alignment through the platform's collaborative portfolio, accelerating decision-making across the organization. The Acres team knows that technology alone doesn't create transformation; partnership does. This is why Acres works closely with its customers to help them achieve measurable results through white-glove onboarding, training, and ongoing support from its U.S.-based team, ensuring users adopt its new capabilities intuitively and gain lasting value.

About Acres is an AI-powered land data and mapping platform built to make America's largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit to learn more.

Attachment

integrates AI to platform

CONTACT: Mary Mickel Acres 5013503422...