MP Cabinet Amends PM Krishak Mitra Yojana 90 Pc Subsidy For Temporary Pump Holders

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) In a significant boost to farmers grappling with unreliable electricity and high irrigation costs, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has amended the PM Krishak Mitra Yojana to provide a massive 90 per cent subsidy for holders of temporary low-capacity irrigation pump connections to upgrade to 7.5 horsepower (HP) solar pumps.

Announcing the decision after the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said priority will be given to the state's approximately 3 lakh farmers with temporary electricity connections.

These farmers, often using 3 HP or 5 HP pumps, will now bear only 10 per cent of the installation cost, making solar irrigation highly affordable.

"The scheme, which commenced on January 24, 2025, aims to transition farmers from erratic grid power or diesel dependency to clean, reliable solar energy," Shukla told reporters.

"Limited central subsidies previously restricted coverage, but by shifting to solar pumps, both temporary and permanent connection holders will benefit immensely."

Under the amended rules, eligible temporary connection holders can opt for 7.5 HP solar pumps at subsidised rates.

Farmers need to contribute just 10 per cent of the total cost, with the remaining covered through central and state subsidies, including support from schemes like PM-KUSUM.

Madhya Pradesh has around 20 lakh permanent irrigation connection holders, and Shukla assured that the scheme will be extended to them in subsequent phases. This move is expected to reduce electricity subsidies in the state while promoting renewable energy in agriculture.

The initiative addresses long-standing issues faced by farmers in remote areas with temporary connections, who often face power outages and high operational costs. Solar pumps will ensure daytime irrigation without dependency on the grid, boosting crop yields and income.

Officials said the Energy Department will soon issue guidelines for applications, with verification through existing farmer databases. This aligns with the Centre's push for solarisation of agriculture and Madhya Pradesh's goal of sustainable farming.

The decision has been welcomed by farmer unions, who see it as a game-changer for small and marginal cultivators.

With abundant sunlight, the state is poised to lead in solar-powered irrigation, cutting carbon emissions and empowering rural economies.