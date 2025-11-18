Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 18

2025-11-18 01:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 18, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 10 currencies went up, while 34 currencies fell compared to November 17.

The official rate for $1 stood at 596,068 rials, while one euro is valued at 691,345 rials. On November 17, the euro was priced at 692,427 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 18

Rial on November 17

1 US dollar

USD

596,068

596,142

1 British pound

GBP

785,488

785,525

1 Swiss franc

CHF

749,231

750,371

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,042

63,080

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,126

59,079

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,568

92,778

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,728

6,722

1 UAE Dirham

AED

162,306

162,326

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,942,251

1,943,783

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

211,318

212,343

100 Japanese yen

JPY

384,081

385,681

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,680

76,699

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,548,590

1,552,135

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

424,864

425,005

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,135

338,626

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,859

34,892

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,086

14,110

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,340

7,374

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

163,755

163,775

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,491

45,507

1 Syrian pound

SYP

54

54

1 Australian dollar

AUD

388,338

389,374

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

158,951

158,971

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,585,287

1,585,279

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

457,778

459,279

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

487,365

487,324

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,418

19,509

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

284

284

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

420,296

419,933

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

109,330

109,196

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,861

83,981

100 Thai baht

THB

1,838,692

1,839,641

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

143,632

144,250

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

408,258

411,260

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

840,717

840,821

1 euro

EUR

691,345

692,427

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

114,151

113,971

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,354

220,369

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,605

35,670

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,990

8,987

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,547

174,879

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

350,628

350,478

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,010,586

1,009,471

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,505

64,251

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

169,998

170,014

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,525

2,537

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 853,395 rials and $1 costs 735,786 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 828,539 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 714,355 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.09-1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

MENAFN18112025000187011040ID1110358489



Trend News Agency

