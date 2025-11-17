ECMS: Meity Okays 17 More Proposals With Rs 7,172 Crore Investment

In continuation of the approval of seven applications for Rs 5,532 crore announced earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved 17 more proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). These approved projects span across the country with a total investment of Rs 7,172 crore, cumulative projected production of Rs 65,111 crore, and creation of 11,808 direct employment opportunities.

Boosting Regional Growth

According to an official release from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the approved units are spread across 9 states, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the government's commitment to balanced regional growth and creation of high-skill jobs beyond metropolitan clusters.

Key Components and Approved Companies

The 2nd tranche includes a wide range of components and sub-assemblies, such as: India's first-ever Optical Transceiver (SFP) manufacturing facilities by Jabil Circuit India Private Limited and Zetchem Supply Chain Services Private Limited; Oscillators for precise timing applications in communication devices, computers, and industrial electronics by Rakon India Private Limited; high-end precision enclosures for laptops and smartwatches by Aequs Consumer Products Private Limited; Camera Modules by ASUX Safety Components India Private Limited, Uno Minda Limited, and Syrma Mobility Private Limited. It also includes connectors for electronic applications by TE Connectivity India Private Limited; Multi-Layer PCBs by nine companies - Hi-Q Electronics Private Limited, Secure Circuits Limited, Zetfab India Private Limited, Ehoome IOT Private Limited, Sierra Circuits (India) Private Limited, Meena Electrotech Private Limited, AT & S India Private Limited, Micropack Private Limited, and Infopower Technologies Private Limited. These components serve key sectors including smartphones, IT hardware, wearables, telecom, EVs, industrial electronics, defence, medical electronics, and renewable energy.

Vision for a $500 Billion Electronics Sector

Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that ECMS is unlocking the next phase of value chain integration, from devices to components and sub-assemblies, ensuring India's electronics sector reaches $500 billion in manufacturing value by 2030-31.

Industry Applauds Government Support

Approved applicants expressed strong appreciation for the Government's decisive support under ECMS, noting that MeitY's proactive engagement, transparent processes, and fast-track approvals have been instrumental in advancing their projects. Industry leaders affirmed that the Ministry's responsive, solution-oriented approach has boosted industry confidence and strengthened India's position as a trusted global manufacturing hub.

Launch of 1st Gen Energy-Efficient SoC

The Minister also launched the 1st Generation Energy-Efficient Edge Silicon Chip (SoC) (ARKA-GKT1), jointly developed by Cyient semiconductors Pvt Ltd and Azimuth AI. The Platform-on-a-Chip SoC integrates advanced computing cores, hardware accelerators, power-efficient design, and secure sensing into a single chip, delivering up to 10x better performance while reducing cost and complexity. It supports smart utilities, cities, batteries, and industrial IoT, showcasing India's shift toward a product-driven, high-performance semiconductor ecosystem.

Strengthening India's Global Position

Further, Minister of State for Electronics and IT emphasized that "ECMS demonstrates India's readiness to compete with global manufacturing powerhouses and showcases the country's commitment to creating resilient and trusted supply chains."

The announcements were made during an event titled - Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme "The Foundation for a Globally Competitive Electronics Value Chain", organized by India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)