Stationpc Is Redefining Personal Storage With The Pocketcloud Portable NAS: Secure, Modular, And Truly Mobile

StationPC has unveiled its groundbreaking PocketCloud Portable NAS, a compact, modular, and secure personal cloud storage solution designed for the modern mobile generation. Available now at and on Amazon, the PocketCloud merges enterprise-grade backup reliability with consumer-friendly simplicity, giving users full control of their data anywhere they go. This innovative portable NAS drive empowers users to store, access, and share files securely without relying on third-party cloud providers. As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers can now own their cloud and save up to 30% off for a limited time.

The Next Evolution of NAS Technology

In an age where cloud subscriptions are expensive and privacy is increasingly uncertain, PocketCloud offers a refreshing alternative. It supports up to 8TB of storage (expandable to 16TB with the Dock) and integrates both M.2 NVMe SSD and SD card slots, making it a powerful all-in-one data management solution for photographers, filmmakers, digital nomads, and professionals.

Unlike bulky, stationary NAS systems, PocketCloud is built to move. Its aluminum alloy chassis and intelligent turbo cooling fan ensure performance and durability even in demanding outdoor environments, while the compact design, roughly the size of a smartphone, makes it easy to slip into a bag or camera kit.

“At StationPC, we wanted to design a NAS that breaks free from desks and cables,” said a spokesperson for StationPC.“The PocketCloud puts powerful backup, sharing, and streaming capabilities in your pocket; no setup headaches, no subscription fees, and no privacy compromises.”







Modular Design, Triple Backup Assurance

PocketCloud's modular architecture makes data redundancy effortless. With three-layer backup protection, users can save data directly to the PocketCloud while traveling, sync to the Dock once home, and upload to the cloud via the app for additional security. It supports five versatile backup methods: SD card, USB drive, Wi-Fi 6, AP mode (built-in hotspot), and Ethernet (Dock required), offering unmatched flexibility across workflows.

For photographers and videographers, this means instant offloading from memory cards in the field, automatic syncing to the Dock at home, and cloud upload for offsite protection, all without ever needing a laptop.

Smart Features That Simplify Data Management

PocketCloud runs on StationOS, an intuitive operating system paired with the PocketCloud mobile app, allowing users to access, sync, and back up files with just one tap. The built-in AI Album automatically organizes photos by face, scene, or event, mirroring the convenience of major cloud galleries, minus the data mining.

The LCD display and Smart Control Knob provide real-time feedback on memory usage and progress, ensuring that users can monitor backups even in low-light conditions or outdoors. Its SSL + asymmetric encryption and local credential storage keep sensitive information fully private, ensuring complete data control.

“Our mission was to merge freedom and security,” added the StationPC representative.“We believe your data shouldn't depend on anyone else's server. With PocketCloud, users get the speed of NVMe, the convenience of Wi-Fi 6, and the peace of mind of local encryption, all in a truly portable form.”







Built for Life on the Move

PocketCloud is powered by dual 3200mAh replaceable batteries, delivering up to 6 hours of continuous operation and 20 days of standby. The hot-swappable design means users can carry spares and stay powered throughout long shoots or remote work sessions. Type-C PD fast charging and a 30W charger ensure minimal downtime.

With Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and support for both AP and LAN modes, users can share or stream files directly between devices without relying on an external network. Combined with its modular Dock system, PocketCloud delivers the flexibility of local, network, and cloud storage, all working seamlessly together.

Designed for Today's Creators and Professionals

PocketCloud isn't just another external drive; it's a personal cloud ecosystem that fits in your pocket. Whether you're a content creator, business traveler, or privacy-conscious professional, PocketCloud offers total freedom to capture, store, stream, and share without compromise.

Users can back up large files, stream 4K media, and organize their digital lives with confidence, knowing their data is secure, accessible, and entirely under their control.

Availability

The PocketCloud Portable NAS is now available for purchase through the official StationPC website at and on Amazon. Accessories such as the modular dock and additional battery packs are also available.

About StationPC







StationPC is a technology company dedicated to creating next-generation computing solutions that empower mobility, privacy, and creativity. The company specializes in smart hardware and software ecosystems that simplify data management and elevate digital workflows for modern users worldwide.