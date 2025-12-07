Louvre Museum Struggles To Keep Valuables Safe - After Jewel Heist Water Leak Damages Hundreds Of Treasures

MENAFN - Live Mint) Paris' Louvre Museum is again in the limelight after the authorities recently announced that several hundred works kept in the Egyptian department were damaged due to water leak late in November. The tragic incident reportedly occurred on 26 November almost a month after daring jewellery heist in which Napoleonic jewellery worth $102 million was stolen in broad daylight.

The museum's deputy general manager Francis Steinbock elaborated on the extent of damage and informed that periodicals and archaeological revues dating from the late 19th and early 20th centuries were damaged. As per The Guardian report, between 300 and 400 works” were affected. These treasured works were consulted by Egyptologues and students.

Even though the damaged items were“extremely useful” but they were not“unique.” Suggesting that the losses in these collections is not significant, Steinbock added,“At this stage, we have no irreparable and definitive losses in these collections.”

“No heritage artefacts have been affected by this damage," The Guardian quoted the deputy administrator as saying.

According to Bloomberg report, the most visited museum in the world suffered a leak from a water pipe that damaged treasured items kept in its library on Egyptian antiquities. In the Mollien wing, a valve from an obsolete heating and ventilation system accidentally opened which caused water to seep through the ceiling. The system was due to be replaced from next September and was shut off for several months.

Francis Steinbock said that restoration of damaged works is in progress which will“be dried, sent to a bookbinder to be restored, and then returned to the shelves.” The concerned authorities launched an internal investigation into the leak.

Notably four suspects have been charged in October jewel robbery but the whereabouts of the precious jewellery- including royal necklaces, tiaras and earrings - is still unknown. The theft took place in a span of just seven minutes.

Concerns over the museum's infrastructure were raised in the past due to which the museum authorities plan to implement 45% ticket price hike to boost annual revenues by up to $23m to fund structural improvements. In 2024, nearly 8.7 million tourists visited the Louvre, 69% from abroad.