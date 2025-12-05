CFTC Approves Spot Crypto Trading On US Exchanges

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved spot cryptocurrency trading on regulated futures exchanges on December 4, 2025. This allows retail and institutional investors to buy and sell digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on Designated Contract Markets for the first time under federal oversight.

Ends Years of Regulatory Gap

Before this decision, the CFTC supervised only crypto derivatives. Spot markets operated without federal rules, pushing trading to offshore platforms or fragmented systems. The approval brings spot trading under the same safeguards used for traditional commodities since the 1930s.

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham called it a historic milestone that uses existing authority to provide safer, regulated U.S. markets. The move follows recommendations from the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets and months of public input.

Bitnomial Launches First Platform

Chicago-based Bitnomial will launch the first platform the week of December 8, 2025. The exchange will offer spot trading alongside perpetuals, futures, and options in one CFTC-regulated venue. Bitnomial received clearance for both leveraged and non-leveraged spot products.

Other licensed DCMs, including CME Group, Cboe, and Coinbase, can now list similar products.

Stronger Protections Boost Confidence

Spot trading under CFTC rules includes surveillance, transparency, and manipulation safeguards matching those for gold or oil markets. Platforms must follow anti-money laundering and know-your-customer requirements.

The decision builds on 2025 joint CFTC-SEC efforts, including staff statements that cleared the way for registered exchanges to offer spot crypto products. Analysts expect higher trading volumes and renewed institutional participation.

Bitcoin traded near $92,000 after the announcement, with markets showing optimism about regulated access.

The approval positions the United States to compete with jurisdictions like the European Union that already have comprehensive crypto frameworks. Challenges remain around state-level rules and volatility management, but the framework marks the clearest path yet for federally regulated spot cryptocurrency trading.