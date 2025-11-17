403
UN Security Council Extends UNISFA Mandate for Another Year
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) for an additional year.
The resolution, put forward by the United States, secured 12 votes in favor, while Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained from voting.
US Deputy UN envoy Dorothy Shea expressed support for the decision, stating, "While this mandate differs from past mandate renewals, it aligns with the important and necessary goal of making sure missions are guided by clear benchmarks that track progress and ensure host countries are invested in the mission's success."
The resolution authored by the United States highlighted that the Council should "consider further renewal of the mission based on demonstrable progress by Sudan and South Sudan."
Although the plan introduced three benchmarks, which sparked disagreement among most Council members, they ultimately approved it, recognizing the significance of UNISFA's ongoing presence.
The outlined benchmarks include the removal of all unauthorized armed groups from Abyei, the recommencement of Joint Political and Security Mechanism (JPSM) meetings between Sudan and South Sudan, and the creation of the Abyei Joint Security Police.
"These benchmarks will help describe the mission's impact and provide a critical tool to hold host governments accountable for measurable progress," the US envoy emphasized.
