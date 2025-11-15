Ethereum Price Prediction As ETH Approaches The Crucial $3,100 Zone

Ethereum Price Prediction shows the market testing a crucial zone after the latest decline pushed the asset closer to its established support near $3,100. Current trading on the 4-hour chart reflects sustained downward pressure, raising attention across the broader market.

Ethereum trends show ETH tradin at $3,174.7 after a recent 1.59% decline. The price has moved steadily below the short-term moving average, which continues to slope downward. This alignment suggests persistent selling interest that has shaped the pattern of lower highs and lower lows.

Each recovery attempt toward the moving average has faded quickly. As a result, traders have focused on the $3,100–$3,120 support region, which has previously prevented deeper losses. A break below this area may trigger further activity around the psychological level at $3,000. Activity observed over the past several sessions suggests buyers have not shown enough strength to shift the current trend.

Market participants also noted discussions circulating on social platforms, where Twitter(formerly x) analysts pointed to the critical role of this support region during recent consolidations. These reactions mirror the caution visible across the chart structure.

As of the time of writing, the Ethereum chart signals also reflect the Stochastic Oscillator readings at %K 14.00 and %D 16.14. These values place ETH in oversold territory. In typical conditions, oversold readings suggest possible short-term stabilization. However, previous similar readings during the week produced only brief recoveries.

This pattern indicates that buyers have struggled to establish a foothold. The downward momentum has limited the size of short-lived rebounds. If the Stochastic forms a clearer bullish cross, ETH could attempt a move back toward the $3,300–$3,308 range. This zone remains the first barrier that would indicate an early attempt at stabilization on the 4-hour chart.

Ethereum Price Prediction analysis places $3,100 as the deciding level for the next short-term move. If ETH holds this support area, a return toward $3,375–$3,400 may develop, though the broader pattern would still require a push above $3,500 to change direction.

If the $3,100 floor fails, ETH may revisit $3,000 or edge toward the $2,950–$2,900 band. Current chart behavior indicates that traders are preparing for movement in either direction, depending on how the price reacts in the upcoming sessions.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.