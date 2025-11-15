Jammu: 3 Irrigation Dept Officials Held In Employee's Burning Death

Jammu Police apprehended three Irrigation Department employees in connection with the Miran Sahib burning case, in which the victim was found burning in open fields near Ring Road, Prithvipur, under the jurisdiction of Miran Sahib Police Station.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jammu, the deceased was a government employee in the Irrigation Department, serving as a helper in the Tube Well Irrigation section. The police took cognisance of the incident by registering FIR 109/2025 under the relevant sections of the law at the Miran Sahib Police Station.

Investigation suggests mental harassment

During the investigation, CCTV footage was obtained from cameras along the route taken by the deceased, Puran Chand, while he was riding his motorcycle. The footage shows Chand arriving at RG Filling Station in Thikrian, R.S. Pura, where he filled a plastic container with petrol. After refuelling, he proceeded towards Miran Sahib. Based on circumstantial, technical, and scientific evidence, the investigation suggests that the deceased may have taken an extreme step due to ongoing mental harassment. This harassment allegedly involved the withholding of his salary for the past few months by some senior officials at his office.

Detained employees identified

As part of the investigation, three employees from the Irrigation Department were detained. They have been identified as Surjeet Kumar, the Incharge Ziladar in the Irrigation Department; Girdhari Lal, the Amin in the Irrigation Department; and Ram Murti, the Incharge Ziladar in the Department. Further investigation is underway.

