Vance defends Trump’s direct talks with Putin

2025-11-15 10:07:09
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance defended President Donald Trump’s decision to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, framing it as a central component of the administration’s approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The August meeting in Alaska drew criticism from some European Union officials, with the bloc’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, warning that Trump risked falling into Moscow’s “trap.”

“I’ve heard so many people criticize the president of the United States for talking to Vladimir Putin,” Vance told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in a Friday interview. “You don’t have to agree with Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, but if you want to bring about peace, you’ve got to be strong, and you’ve also got to talk to people,” he said.

Vance described Trump’s foreign policy as combining a peace-through-strength approach with a willingness to negotiate in good faith. “His doctrine is to have the strongest military in the world, to focus on peace, but not to allow the DC press corps to tell you who you’re allowed to talk to and how you’re allowed to engage in diplomacy,” he added.

MENAFN

