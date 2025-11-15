Solana Price Prediction: Bullish Signal Flashes As Solana-Backed Firm Starts Buying Back Its Own Stock

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The price of Solana was boosted when Upexi, a Solana-based company launched a 50 million shares repurchase program. The relocation is after a drastic 10 percent decline in SOL price, currently recorded at approximately $141 per token. The news is an indication of an increased long-term positive belief in the prospects of Solana even in the face of increased market volatility.

Solana Stock Forecasts Upgrade on Strategic Buyback

Upexi has established that a strategic 50 million stock buyback resolution was passed by its Board of Directors. The company had already invested in Solana up to $300 million and is still optimistic about the ecosystem. The management intends to buy back shares at the best time and the conditions in the market.

The share buyback will cause the share count to decline and the exposure per-share to SOL tokens to rise. This process will be beneficial in terms of capital utilization and maintenance of cash reserves and long term growth potential. The relocation is just as SOL approaches a major support zone at approximately $135 which has been associated with the rebounding activity.

The Solana price forecast now depends on whether Solana is able to recover on this support and retest the high levels. Technical indicators are indicating that a local bottom of $185 would indicate a restoration of the positive spirit and a recovery. The likelihood of an uptrend is seemingly going up with a solid support of treasury firms.

Solana Tests Back Zone as Market Rebounds

Solana has been hit hard as prices are now almost 30 per cent lower than when they were high. The volumes of trading increased 42% over the last 24 hours, which implied that there was high pressure in selling. This fall places SOL at the lowest side of its existing price channel.

The zone of $135 is currently a crucial support point when predicting the price of Solana. This level is equal to previous demand areas that have caused a great rebound in June. With the support, SOL would recover and head to the resistance of 185.

Major participants of the market anticipate that Solana will stabilize in case the current purchase activity grows within the area of support. High volume action usually serves as a prelude to reversal of price in tokens of great liquidity such as SOL. The following couple of meetings may define the short-term Solana price prediction trend.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Mints Utility in the Solana Ecosystem

With Solana decreasing in trend, some newcomers such as Best Wallet Token ($BEST) are attracting some attention. This utility token can also be used to access crypto presales and low-fee swaps on the wallet, thus increasing the utility of Solana since over 60 chains can be serviced by the token.

In contrast to regular wallets, the Best Wallet has built-in launchpad capabilities that allow access to hot projects in crypto early. The ecosystem consists of a crypto-friendly debit card named Best Card to make tokens spending simple. $BEST does not only provide basic wallet functionality.

The users may purchase $BEST at the official site of Best Wallet token or the app. The exchange of purchases is conducive to crypto swaps as well as bank cards. The platform identifies itself as a one-stop shop to the Solana ecosystem.

The price forecasting of Solana is also among the central stories with the strategic buybacks and the ecosystem growth being the major driving factors.

