Funds Under The Winter Support Program To Be Disbursed 10 Days After Application Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

He reminded that the one-time payment may be used to cover utility bills, medicines, Ukrainian food products, Ukrainian books, as well as donations to volunteers and foundations supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The key is to submit the application through Diia or Ukrposhta, and to do it before Christmas, by December 24. The money should arrive within ten days of the application being submitted. Funding for the program is secured. And last year, over 14 million Ukrainians benefited from winter support, so this year, we also expect the program to have a large-scale impact,” Zelensky said.

He noted that, if additional resources for the program are required, such funding will be provided.

Zelensky stated, "I have instructed government officials to give Ukrainians the clearest and most complete details of the program and to ensure that everyone who applies can receive the funds for themselves and for their children. Receiving this money does not affect subsidies: winter support is an additional form of assistance."

The President thanked the Diia team, noting that this morning was challenging, as hundreds of thousands of applications were submitted within the first hour, but the system is holding: applications are being registered, and there is enough time for registration.

He assured, "The funds will be provided and transferred to the National Cashback card, and all of this can be arranged according to each person's preference."

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian banks that are explaining the terms and providing assistance.

As reported, more than 633,000 Ukrainians have applied for assistance under the Winter Support program.

As of 15 November, all citizens of Ukraine may apply for a one-time payment of 1,000 UAH through the Diia app.

Due to high demand caused by the launch of applications for Winter Support, some Diia users are experiencing an error when attempting to log in.