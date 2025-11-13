51 Road Projects Implemented In Manipur In Last Five Years: Mos Morth

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Thursday said that MoRTH is undertaking extensive works to strengthen road connectivity across Manipur, working with 11 National Highways with a total length of 1,774 km.

The Union Minister, who was on a three-day visit to Manipur, said that 747 km of the total highway length has already been upgraded and blacktopped, with several single-lane stretches converted to two-lane standards.

The remaining 332 km will be completed by the Financial Year 2026–27. In total, 51 project packages are underway, involving an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore over the past five years, he told the media.

Tamta noted that land acquisition and forest clearance issues had caused delays in 35 project packages, but NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) has renewed its focus to ensure timely completion.

He added that three major highway corridors -- Imphal to Jiribam (NH-37), Yaingangpokpi to Finch Corner (NH-202) and Tamenglong to Mahur (NH-137), along with Churachandpur to Tuivai (NH-102B) and Maram to Peren (NH-129A) to are targeted for completion by FY 2025-26.

Moreover, a 658 km Indo–Myanmar Border Road Project is under feasibility assessment and will soon be declared a new National Highway.

The Union Minister also affirmed that connectivity with Nagaland is being upgraded from single-lane to two-lane standards on three major routes -- Ukhrul to Jessami (NH-202, 156 km), Mao Gate to Imphal (NH-02, 97 km), and Maram to Peren NH-129A (104 km).

Tamta, during his first two-day visit, went to tribal-inhabited Pherzawl and Churachandpur districts, and on Thursday visited another tribal dominated Kangpokpi district and reviewed the works of both Central and state schemes.

The Union Minister congratulated Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari and NHIDCL officials for their dedicated efforts in improving the highway connecting Kangpokpi to Nagaland's capital, Kohima.

He described the route as a vital corridor and the shortest link from Guwahati, noting that efforts are underway to resolve blockages near Kohima to ensure smoother traffic and faster transport of goods.

The Minister emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing road infrastructure and regional connectivity. Praising Manipur's natural beauty and cultural richness, he said the state is among the most scenic in the world. He urged citizens to work together for a prosperous and peaceful future.

He also distributed various beneficiary items, including Ayushman Bharat cards, stationery under Janjatiya Gaurav, sports materials under Mission Vatsalya, a motorised winding machine and sewing machines under the National Handloom Development Programme, and sewing machines under PM Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana (Machine Shakti).

The Union Minister on Wednesday night held a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. A Raj Bhavan official said that the meeting focused on strengthening road connectivity across the state, including hilly and interior regions.

They discussed various ongoing road development projects being implemented by the NHIDCL and their role in improving access, facilitating trade, and boosting economic growth.

Both emphasised the need for the timely completion of these projects to enhance connectivity and bring balanced development across Manipur. The minister also briefed the Governor about his visit to various districts.