Russia, IAEA Convene Meeting on Nuclear Plant Safety
(MENAFN) Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom announced Friday that it held discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning nuclear and physical security matters at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).
The consultations took place in Kaliningrad, where representatives from both parties concentrated on initiatives aimed at reestablishing the facility's external electricity supply, Rosatom reported. The discussions followed the completion of repair work on two high-voltage transmission lines in late October and early November.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi received a briefing from Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev regarding the plant's present status and protective measures implemented to maintain secure operations, the statement indicated. Both delegations committed to maintaining ongoing communication.
The ZNPP experienced its tenth grid disconnection since the Russia-Ukraine conflict commenced when its final operational 750 kilovolt power line failed on Sept. 23. The facility has relied on emergency diesel generators for power ever since.
