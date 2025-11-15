403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France reaffirms Paris’ long-term support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) France reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s defense while pressing Europe to take firmer action against Russia’s sanctions-dodging oil operations, according to statements made at a joint appearance in Berlin.
French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin stressed that Paris’ support will remain steadfast. “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” she said. She underscored that Kyiv is still “on the front line of the war Russia launched from day one,” noting that Ukraine’s security is tied directly to the stability of the broader European region. According to general reports, preparations are underway for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet France’s president in Paris in the coming days.
Vautrin also highlighted ongoing European efforts to disrupt what she described as Russia’s “shadow fleet”— “several hundred ships,” she said, used to move oil outside the scope of EU restrictions. She emphasized the need for stronger pressure, saying, “President Macron has been clear: we must increase the pressure to dismantle this economic model, which is one of the main financial pillars of Russia’s war effort.”
According to general accounts, France and the UK are coordinating with a group of willing partners on long-term security commitments for Ukraine once conditions for a ceasefire emerge.
Vautrin noted that Ukraine’s armed forces themselves remain at the core of those guarantees.
“The first of these guarantees is, of course, the Ukrainian forces themselves,” she said. “They must be able to regenerate in order to deter Russia from launching another large-scale attack.”
She argued that Moscow’s actions stretch beyond Ukraine’s borders, claiming they are intended to probe “the resilience and unity of our alliance,” insisting that Europe’s response “cannot be limited to words.” Her remarks included calls to reinforce Europe’s role within NATO, improve coordination between EU and NATO structures, and significantly expand Europe’s defense-industry capabilities.
Regarding recent drone incidents within EU airspace, Vautrin said participating ministers examined the situation from “operational, technical, and political angles,” stressing that any defensive measures must be paired with accurate identification of responsibility. “We must be absolutely certain about attribution before naming any country,” she said, adding that safeguarding sensitive infrastructure remains a shared priority.
French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin stressed that Paris’ support will remain steadfast. “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” she said. She underscored that Kyiv is still “on the front line of the war Russia launched from day one,” noting that Ukraine’s security is tied directly to the stability of the broader European region. According to general reports, preparations are underway for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet France’s president in Paris in the coming days.
Vautrin also highlighted ongoing European efforts to disrupt what she described as Russia’s “shadow fleet”— “several hundred ships,” she said, used to move oil outside the scope of EU restrictions. She emphasized the need for stronger pressure, saying, “President Macron has been clear: we must increase the pressure to dismantle this economic model, which is one of the main financial pillars of Russia’s war effort.”
According to general accounts, France and the UK are coordinating with a group of willing partners on long-term security commitments for Ukraine once conditions for a ceasefire emerge.
Vautrin noted that Ukraine’s armed forces themselves remain at the core of those guarantees.
“The first of these guarantees is, of course, the Ukrainian forces themselves,” she said. “They must be able to regenerate in order to deter Russia from launching another large-scale attack.”
She argued that Moscow’s actions stretch beyond Ukraine’s borders, claiming they are intended to probe “the resilience and unity of our alliance,” insisting that Europe’s response “cannot be limited to words.” Her remarks included calls to reinforce Europe’s role within NATO, improve coordination between EU and NATO structures, and significantly expand Europe’s defense-industry capabilities.
Regarding recent drone incidents within EU airspace, Vautrin said participating ministers examined the situation from “operational, technical, and political angles,” stressing that any defensive measures must be paired with accurate identification of responsibility. “We must be absolutely certain about attribution before naming any country,” she said, adding that safeguarding sensitive infrastructure remains a shared priority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment