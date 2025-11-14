Datacamp Expands With Acquisition Of UAE's Optima

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

US and London-based educational technology company, DataCamp, has acquired the UAE-based AI-native learning platform, Optima, in a move designed to enhance its offerings in personalised and real-time learning. The acquisition will see Optima's technology fully integrated across DataCamp's existing platforms, bolstering its data science and analytics services with cutting-edge artificial intelligence features.

The deal, however, did not include the financial terms, leaving the acquisition value undisclosed. Following the transaction, Yusuf Saber, the founder and CEO of Optima, will join DataCamp as Chief AI Officer. In addition, the entire staff of the UAE firm is set to transition to DataCamp, further strengthening its growing team.

DataCamp, which boasts a global portfolio of over 18 million learners, is one of the leading players in the EdTech industry, especially known for its focus on data science, programming, and analytics courses. By integrating Optima's AI-driven technology, DataCamp plans to offer a more customised and adaptive learning experience, aimed at meeting the evolving demands of students in an increasingly digital education landscape.

The acquisition aligns with DataCamp's long-term strategy to provide a more personalised approach to learning, which has become a focal point for education technology companies worldwide. As part of this strategy, DataCamp aims to leverage AI to create tailored learning paths, enhance engagement, and improve outcomes for its users.

Optima, which has developed advanced machine learning models for educational platforms, is seen as a key player in the AI-driven educational space. Its technology, which includes natural language processing and data analytics tools, will complement DataCamp's existing platform and enhance its data-driven learning experiences. With the integration of Optima's AI capabilities, DataCamp intends to introduce more dynamic and real-time learning features, helping students not only learn faster but also more effectively.

As part of its growth trajectory, DataCamp is expecting to surpass $100 million in annualised recurring revenue by the end of 2026. The acquisition of Optima is viewed as a strategic move to further cement DataCamp's position as a leader in the EdTech industry, particularly within the data science and artificial intelligence sectors.

This deal also marks a significant moment for the educational technology sector, which has seen rapid growth and innovation over the past few years, spurred on by an increasing demand for online and personalised learning solutions. The acquisition positions DataCamp to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding global market for EdTech services, which is increasingly driven by the integration of AI and machine learning into learning platforms.

