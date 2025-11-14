Pixazo Launches Unified Visual AI API Platform One API Key For All Image, Video & Audio Generation Models

MENAFN - GetNews)



""The missi,on behind the platform is to remove fragmentation from the visual AI ecosystem," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Pixazo. "With this launch, developers get access to top models for image generation, video creation, audio animations, lip sync, and virtual try-ons through one unified API key. Switching models no longer requires rewriting code-just change the model name to move from Flux to SDXL or from WAN 2.5 to Veo 3.""Pixazo has officially launched its Unified Visual AI API Platform, a breakthrough system that allows developers, creators, and enterprises to access over 600 AI models for image, video, audio, avatar, and virtual try-on generation. Through one integration, users can instantly access advanced models like Flux, SDXL, Qwen Image, WAN 2.5, Veo 3, and Kolors, supporting everything from text-to-image and image-to-video generation to lip sync and virtual try-on systems.

New Delhi, India - 14 Nov, 2025 - today announced the launch of its Unified Visual AI API Platform, a breakthrough system that allows developers, creators, and enterprises to access all major Image, Video, and Audio Generation models using a single API key. This launch marks Pixazo's evolution into one of the world's most comprehensive visual AI infrastructure providers, giving teams an unprecedented ability to build, automate, and scale visual content creation.

The new platform is available through the Pixazo Models Hub at , which now serves as the central entry point for exploring and integrating more than 600 AI models. By consolidating every model under a universal API layer, Pixazo eliminates the complexity of juggling multiple providers, credentials, SDKs, or endpoints. Developers simply integrate once, choose any model, and generate photorealistic images, cinematic videos, real-time lip sync animations, virtual try-ons, talking avatars, and audio-driven visuals with the same consistent API structure.

Through one API key, users can instantly access Flux, SDXL, Qwen Image, Nano Diffusion, and Nano Banana for high-quality image generation; WAN 2.5, Sora-class, and Veo 3 for advanced video generation; Kolors, Pixelforge, IDM-VTON, and Accessories VTON for virtual try-on pipelines; and leading lip sync and avatar models such as Sync LipSync, Kling Lip Sync, Pixelverse Lip Sync, LatentSync, and OmniHuman. Unlike platforms that focus mainly on text-based LLMs, Pixazo is purpose-built for image, video, audio, avatar, and multimodal generation, providing a unified solution for creative tools, e-commerce product visualization, media production, advertising workflows, social content engines, and next-generation AI apps.

To accelerate adoption, Pixazo is offering free access to its Flux Image Generation API and SDXL Image Generation API during the launch window, enabling developers to experiment and build production-ready image generation features without cost barriers. This free tier reflects Pixazo's commitment to democratizing access to high-grade generative models while giving creators a frictionless starting point.

Pixazo's Models Hub organizes all models under a clean visual-first taxonomy, making it simple for developers to compare, select, and integrate models for Text-to-Image, Image-to-Video, Text-to-Video, Virtual Try-On, Lip Sync, Audio Generation, and Avatar Generation. With scalable usage tiers, predictable pricing, and a developer-friendly REST architecture compatible with Python, JavaScript, and cURL, the platform is engineered for both rapid prototyping and enterprise deployment.

The Unified Visual AI API Platform is now live. Developers can explore the full catalog of models, generate their API key, and begin building immediately by visiting. With its single-key architecture, launch offer of free Flux and SDXL APIs, and a rapidly growing library of models, Pixazo positions itself at the forefront of the global shift toward multimodal visual generation.

Pixazo continues to build on its vision of empowering the world to create, automate, and scale visual content through advanced AI. The launch of its unified API platform represents a major step toward that mission, providing developers and organizations with a simple, powerful, and future-proof foundation for all AI-driven visual creation.