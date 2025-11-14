Student Loans Market To Reach USD 6.19 Trillion By 2030, Supported By Expanded Government Funding And Rising Tuition Costs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Student Loans Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Student Loans Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Student Loans Market Outlook

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Student Loans Market size stood at USD 4.47 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.19 trillion by 2030, advancing at a 6.72% CAGR. This growth reflects the rising demand for higher education financing, driven by increasing tuition costs and broader access to universities and colleges worldwide.

Together, these dynamics impact the overall Student Loans Market share, shaping the competitive environment and opportunities for lenders and financial service providers across regions.

Key Trends Shaping the Student Loans Market

1. Rising Tuition Costs and Financial Pressure on Students

Tuition inflation continues to outpace wage growth, increasing the reliance on loans and alternative financing options.

2. Expansion of Government Programs and Flexible Repayment Plans

Government-backed initiatives, including Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans, have eased repayment burdens while creating opportunities for private lenders.

3. Growing International Student Mobility and Cross-Border Lending

The increase in students studying abroad has fueled demand for lending platforms capable of handling multiple currencies and regulations.

4. Technological Advancements in Loan Processing

Digital origination, online platforms, and alternative credit scoring models have streamlined access to loans and reduced approval times, making financing more accessible.

Segmentation in the Student Loans Market

By Provider:

Banks

Non-Bank Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Others



By Repayment Plan: Standard Repayment

Graduated Repayment

Income-Driven Plans

Other Plans

By Borrower Age Group:

24 or Younger

25–34

35 and Above

By Education Level:

Undergraduate

Graduate / Professional

Continuing & Non-degree

By Region:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of South America

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland), Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines), Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Student Loans Market

Sallie Mae – A leading U.S.-based financial services company specializing in private student loans and education-related financial products.

SoFi Technologies – A fintech company offering student loan refinancing, personal loans, and digital financial solutions for borrowers.

Navient – One of the largest student loan servicers in the U.S., managing both federal and private education loans.

Citizens Bank – Provides a range of student loan options, including private loans and refinancing solutions for higher education.

Discover Financial Services – Offers student loans, including undergraduate and graduate financing, along with other personal finance products.

Conclusion

The Student Loans Market is set for continued expansion as tuition costs rise and more students seek higher education globally. The combination of traditional and digital lending platforms, coupled with adaptive repayment plans, ensures a growing pool of borrowers with access to financial support.

Get the latest industry insights on Student Loans Market:

Industry Related Reports:

UK Student Loan Market

The UK Student Loan Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, driven by rising tuition fees and increasing demand for higher education among domestic and international students. Expanding government-backed repayment programs and flexible loan options are also supporting market growth.

Get more insights:

Australia Education Student Loans Market

The Australia Education Student Loans Market is estimated at USD 56.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 70.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. Market growth is driven by rising tuition fees and increasing enrollment in higher education, while government-supported repayment schemes and flexible loan options are encouraging broader student participation.

Get more insights:

Canada Student Loans Market

The Canada Student Loans Market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2025 to USD 4.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8%. Growth is driven by increasing higher education enrollment and rising tuition costs, while government-backed loan programs and flexible repayment options support broader access for students across the country.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...

Mordor Intelligence, 11th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500032, India.