Next Ramstein Group Meeting Scheduled For 3 December Shmyhal

Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal reported the news on Telegram following a joint conference with the participation of the defence ministers of the E5 countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and France, as well as the High Representative of the EU.

During the conference, Shmyhal informed partners about today's massive Russian strike on civilian and critical infrastructure. He noted that Ukraine is counting on the supply of additional air defence systems and interceptor missiles to save the lives of Ukrainians.

The Minister of Defence also stressed the importance of delivering additional long-range capabilities. Together with sanctions, strikes on energy and military infrastructure may compel the aggressor to come to the negotiating table.

“We received an important signal from our allies - defence support for Ukraine will increase. In particular, Germany is raising its military assistance to Ukraine in 2026 to 12 billion euros. In 2027, the country plans to allocate 9 billion euros to support Ukraine's defence,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that“German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced Germany's readiness to ramp up supplies of air defence systems, ammunition, and drones. Germany is also preparing a new contribution to the PURL initiative. I thank Germany for this critical assistance." Shmyhal added,“We discussed ways to finance the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Part of the recent 6-billion-euro tranche will allow us to direct additional resources toward our defence. Together with the European Commission, we are working on launching a reparations loan for Ukraine.”

“We are preparing the next meeting of the Contact Group for 3 December. I thank our allies for their consistent support and efforts toward a just peace,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the defence ministers of Germany - Boris Pistorius, France - Catherine Vautrin, the United Kingdom - John Healey, Italy - Guido Crosetto, and Poland's Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence, Paweł Zaleśki, met in Berlin The meeting was also attended by the High Representative of the EU, Kaja Kallas, and - remotely - Ukraine's Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal.

