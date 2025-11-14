Minerals Deal: Investment Adviser Appointed For US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, the announcement of the fund's investment adviser took place during the ReBuild Ukraine 2025 conference, Ukrinform reports.

Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev stated that the selection of the partner took place in several stages in accordance with procedures agreed upon by the governments of Ukraine and the United States.

Sobolev stated that international companies with experience in administering investment funds, risk management, and financial reporting participated. The submitted proposals were evaluated according to technical, financial, and reputational criteria. The final decision was adopted unanimously by the Supervisory Board, which includes three representatives from each side.

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is an international consulting group with more than 12,000 employees in 90 offices across 43 countries. The company specializes in financial and operational consulting, investment management, and performance monitoring.

A&M has experience in the critical minerals, energy, infrastructure, and ICT sectors, and also implements projects in Ukraine for both the public and private sectors.

As the investment adviser, A&M will provide strategic support to the fund, including preparing projects, conducting due diligence, and performing financial analysis to identify promising investment opportunities.

Sobolev noted that the involvement of such an international partner in the management of the fund is an important element of its institutional capacity. This will ensure transparent decision-making, adherence to international audit and compliance standards, and will strengthen the confidence of foreign investors.

After the investment adviser is approved, the fund will proceed to selecting an administrator and completing the organizational stage.

As Ukrinform reported, the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund will amount to about $200 million by the end of next year, and considering co-financing of projects, hundreds of millions more will be invested in Ukraine.

On September 17, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) made an investment commitment of $75 million to the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, while Ukraine will double this contribution.

On November 5, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for implementing the agreements on establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which opens the way for active investment attraction.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine