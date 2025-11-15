China's Ministry of Public Security has introduced new national safety standards for motor vehicles, Azernews reports.

One notable measure limits the acceleration of cars from 0 to 100 km/h to at least 5 seconds, with the goal of improving road safety. The proposal is currently open for public consultation.

According to reports, this is not a complete ban on fast acceleration, but rather a special setting that prevents a vehicle from accelerating from a standstill to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds without additional actions to override it.

The new standards also introduce other safety requirements for vehicles. For instance, electric and plug-in hybrid cars must be equipped with systems to prevent accidental acceleration caused by pedal errors, automatically limiting the vehicle's power output.

In response to recent high-profile accidents where passengers were trapped in damaged vehicles, the regulations also include stricter requirements for door design. Every door must have mechanical handles both inside and outside, and doors should unlock automatically if airbags deploy or if the battery overheats.

Interestingly, some experts believe that these measures could influence global car design trends, as Chinese safety standards are increasingly being referenced by automakers and regulators worldwide. If implemented, this could lead to safer cars not only in China but across international markets.