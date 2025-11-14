Tajikistan, Russia Set To Expand Co-Op In Economic, Humanitarian, And Legislative Spheres

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Russia plan to deepen cooperation across economic, humanitarian, and legislative areas, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

The initiatives were deliberated during a meeting between Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, and Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia.

The discussion centered on advancing cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership and bilateral relations between the two nations, with particular emphasis on strengthening interparliamentary ties. President Rahmon underscored the significance of parliamentary diplomacy in bolstering political dialogue and fostering progress in trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

President Rahmon also emphasized the need to enhance the functioning of joint parliamentary committees, especially in the areas of economics, investment, energy, healthcare, and environmental protection. Additionally, the discussion highlighted plans to expand exchanges in legislation, digitalization, entrepreneurial support, and social policy.

The talks also touched on Tajikistan's chairmanship of the CIS. The sides discussed the outcomes of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Tajikistan and the CIS and Central Asia–Russia summits held in Dushanbe earlier. They also engaged in discussions regarding the prospects for further cooperation within other regional and international organizations.