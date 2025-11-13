Police Arrest Two Hybrid Terrorists In Kashmir's Sopore Region Arms And Ammunition Recovered - Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Police and Security Forces in a joint operation on Thursday nabbed two hybrid terrorists in Moominabad, Sopore, the Kashmir Zone police said.

The Kashmir Zone police identified the arrested individuals as Shabir Najar and Shabir Mir. The police also recovered arms, ammunition, and incriminating materials from the two people.

Officials said further details are withheld as the investigation is still underway, ANI reported.

This crackdown comes just days after a powerful blast near Delhi's Red Fort on 10 November, which left 13 people dead and several injured. Police have arrested

A doctor, Umar un Nabi, from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), emerged as the likely sole occupant of the car which exploded in Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday, 10 November, The Hindu reported.

Police intensify crackdown across Kashmir

Earlier on Thursday, the Pulwama Police conducted coordinated Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) at multiple suspected locations across the district as part of its ongoing campaign to eliminate anti-national elements.

The operation targeted individuals involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, including Jammu and Kashmir residents operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP), as well as other subversive networks, the release said.

Police and security forces searched several premises, leading to the identification of numerous individuals.

Pulwama Police reiterated its commitment to continuing such operations to dismantle terror-support structures, curb anti-national propaganda, and maintain peace and order across the district.

In Anantnag, police carried out coordinated raids in the district against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Kulgam, police intensified vehicle checking at the Navyug tunnel. Kulgam SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary said that the police caught a Nepali citizen and seized a contraband of 'charas' on Tuesday, ANI reported.

“For the last few days, there has been a crackdown on anti-national elements, people who support terrorism and people who operate from the outside (outside India). We are holding a vehicle checking crackdown in Kulgam. Heightened checking is going on in every corner, including the Navyug tunnel, an entry point for Kashmir. Amid these heightened measures, we caught a Nepali national and a contraband of 'charas.' This shows that the police are alert and stand for the security of the citizens,” SSP Choudhary told ANI.

Who are hybrid terrorists?

Security forces describe hybrid terrorists as individuals not formally listed as ultras but radicalised enough to carry out terror attack before slipping back into their routine lives.

Security agencies describe these terrorists as“boys next door” who belong to stable families and are well known in their villages and mohallas. These people are kept on standby mode by terror groups, according to a paper by the International Journal of Advance Research, Ideas and Innovations in Technology.



