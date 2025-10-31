PSAJK, CRP Join Hands to Develop 100 Green School Campuses in J&K

By Firdos Ali

Srinagar- In a major stride towards integrating environmental sustainability into education, the Private Schools Association of Jammu & Kashmir (PSAJK) has joined hands with The Climate Reality Project under its Green Campus Program to transform 100 schools across Jammu and Kashmir into eco-friendly, sustainable campuses.

The collaboration aims to embed environmental consciousness within the education ecosystem by focusing on sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, waste management, and environmental education, a statement from the PSAJK said.

According to the statement a high-level meeting was held in Srinagar to finalize the roadmap for the initiative. The session was chaired by Manzoor A Wangnoo, Head of the Environmental Committee, PSAJK, and Baba Nazrul Islam, President, PSAJK. Representatives from The Climate Reality Project were also present, including Nadeem Qadri, Environmental Lawyer and Advisor to the Project, and Aadil Ahmad Bhat, Project Officer, Green Campus Program.

During the meeting, participants outlined a comprehensive plan focusing on:



Adoption of waste management and recycling systems

Implementation of rainwater harvesting and water conservation techniques

Integration of renewable energy sources in school infrastructure

Tree plantation and biodiversity preservation drives Inclusion of environmental education in school activities

Speaking on the occasion, Nazrul Islam emphasized the importance of environmental responsibility in education.