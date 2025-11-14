12 Hours For 12 Days: How Sharjah Book Fair Volunteers Balance Their Daily Lives

During the Sharjah International Book Fair season, volunteers follow a distinct routine, working from 10am to 10pm for 12 consecutive days, totaling 144 hours. They dedicate this time without financial compensation, motivated by their passion for volunteering and their commitment to enhancing the cultural experience for visitors.

During this time, their lifestyles change drastically. They give up family outings, daily gatherings at home, and their usual routines of visiting friends and relatives. When weekends - typically reserved for rest - become part of their full-time commitment at the fair.

Recommended For You

They move between organizing events, supervising sections, guiding crowds, and assisting guests.

Volunteers told the Khaleej Times that this intense routine has become their favorite time of the year. It provides them a sense of belonging and accomplishment amidst millions of books and visitors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Full dedication

For six consecutive years, electrical engineer Noor Al Naqbi has chosen to spend her annual leave within the halls of the Sharjah International Book Fair. While others travel or relax, Al Naqbi dedicates herself to the fair from morning till night, describing it as a place that gives her "a deeper meaning to life."

"Every year, I dedicate my annual leave from my work as an electrical engineer to participate in this event, which has become a part of my life," she says.

Al Naqbi volunteers with the support and supervision team, the team that works quietly behind the scenes to ensure the smooth operation of the fair.

“We are the team behind the scenes, working silently but with great enthusiasm to ensure the smooth running of events and a seamless experience for visitors, exhibitors, and special guests,” said Al Naqbi.

This year, Greece was the guest of honor at SIBF. Al Naqbi recalled that one of the special guests from the Greek delegation told her,“I wish my country would pay as much attention as the UAE does to encouraging its citizens to engage in volunteer work. Your love for your country is evident in everything you do. You volunteer your time and effort without expecting anything in return, but solely for the sake of your nation.”

Despite the long hours, Al Naqbi finds the experience refreshing,“Every day teaches me something new. Here, I feel I am giving my community the best I can.”

“Balancing my job and volunteer responsibilities might seem tiring to some, but for me, it's a balance that gives my life deeper meaning,” she added.

At 52, Israa Iskandar proves that age is no hindrance to volunteering. This Sharjah-based mother has been a regular visitor to the book fair for over a decade, often attending with her daughters.

Three years ago, Israa joined the volunteer team and has been participating every morning from November 5th to 16th, organizing and overseeing various aspects of the fair.

She said that balancing household responsibilities with volunteering has become part of her annual routine, "I'm grateful to be able to manage both. Volunteering fills my heart, and I feel proud every year."

Israa has been volunteering at the Sharjah Volunteer Center since 2021, contributing to numerous community initiatives.

How Sharjah trains and prepares its volunteers

"This year, the Sharjah Book Authority launched a new initiative, 'Flexible Volunteering', designed for those who want to volunteer but can't commit to a full 12-day program. Volunteers can now contribute for as little as one hour, receive a certificate, and support specific areas such as book signings, lectures, surveys, and crowd management,” Bader Saab, Director of Government Communications at the Sharjah Book Authority, told Khaleej Times.

He pointed out that the success of the fair depends on a well-designed volunteer structure, prepared approximately three months before its launch.

He explained that a dedicated volunteer team supports all cultural activities, making the book fair the largest of its kind. This initiative offers young volunteers the opportunity to join the workforce, acquire new skills, and build valuable relationships. The minimum age for volunteering was lowered from 18 to 15 to accommodate students who need volunteer hours to graduate from schools and universities.

While more than 1,000 volunteers have registered, approximately 250 volunteers are committed daily throughout the fair. The rest participate through a flexible program based on the day's needs.

Bader added that volunteers are not assigned tasks beyond their capabilities but are instead paired with staff. Experienced volunteers are needed to learn essential skills.

He said that some volunteers arrive shy or hesitant, so the team starts with simple tasks, such as surveys, gradually building their confidence until many are comfortable speaking with visitors, explaining programs, or representing the Expo at information desks.

Training begins three months before the fair with workshops, orientation sessions, and detailed briefings on the tasks. Volunteers also participate in field trips to the Expo Centre Sharjah to familiarize themselves with the entrances, exits, pavilions, and emergency procedures. As any visitor who approaches a volunteer considers them an official representative of the fair, it is essential to be familiar with these areas.