UAE: Scammer Ordered To Repay Dh24,500 To Victim In Phone Fraud Case

A recent court case in Abu Dhabi has once and again highlighted the growing threat of phone-based financial scams, as a convicted fraudster was ordered to repay Dh24,500 he illegally obtained from a victim's bank account.

According to the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court papers, the criminal was also ordered to compensate the victim for the emotional distress he caused and pay an annual interest.

Before the civil court ruling, a criminal conviction found the defendant guilty and he was fined Dh20,000 for fraud and unlawful possession of money. Apart from this criminal decision, the latest ruling, announced on November 11, 2025, ensures the victim gets the whole amount that was stolen from him.

Convincing voice

According to court records, the victim received a call from a man claiming to be a representative of his bank. Speaking in a convincing and professional manner, the caller warned that the victim's bank card needed“urgent verification” to avoid suspension.

Believing he was dealing with an official employee, the victim shared his bank card details and one-time password (OTP)-a mistake that cost him dearly. Within hours, Dh24,500 disappeared from his account.

Realising the scam, the victim filed a police complaint. Investigators traced the transactions to the defendant, who had used the stolen information to transfer the funds to his own account. The Public Prosecution charged him with fraud, electronic deception, and unlawful possession of funds.

A criminal court then found the accused guilty and imposed a Dh20,000 fine. However, the victim still did not get his money back, so he filed a civil lawsuit, demanding:



Repayment of the Dh24,500

Dh25,000 in damages for financial and emotional harm 5% annual interest from the date of the claim until full payment

Court's reasoning, verdict

The civil court said the case was clear because the criminal conviction had already established the defendant's guilt and confirmed that the money was obtained illegally.

The court ruled that the victim was entitled to recover the stolen amount in full. It also applied 3% annual interest as a compensation for the delay in repayment.

As for the damages, the judge acknowledged that the incident had caused the victim emotional suffering, including anxiety, stress, and humiliation. Since the plaintiff could not prove further material losses, the court awarded him Dh3,000 in moral compensation, describing it as a fair and reasonable amount. Based on all this, the court ordered the defendant to also bear all court fees and legal expenses.

UAE authorities repeatedly urge residents never to share OTPs, PINs, or card details over the phone, and to contact their banks directly if they receive suspicious calls. Banks and regulators, including the UAE Central Bank, have also stepped up campaigns warning against“phishing” and online scams.