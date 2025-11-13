Hamas Returns Body Of Slain Israeli Hostage Meny Godard To Israel

IDF Details Return Process

The body of slain Israeli hostage Meny Godard was returned to Israel by Hamas on Thursday night, officials confirmed, after forensic experts completed their identification of the remains handed over by the terror group, and military representatives notified Godard's family. The Israeli Defence Forces further called on Hamas to fulfil its part of the deal, as it still kept three slain hostages, as per The Times of Israel.

IDF representatives informed the family of Meny (Menachem) Godard that he has been returned for burial. According to the information and intelligence available to the IDF: Meny (Menachem) Godard, 73, was murdered by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization during the Oct. 7... twitter/mJftcKKwjs - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2025

The coffin of the deceased hostage, escorted by IDF troops, crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago and is on its way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out. IDF representatives are... - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2025

According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to IDF troops in Gaza. Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages. - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2025

According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in Gaza, where a coffin of a deceased hostage will be transferred into its custody. The IDF requests that the public act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will... - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2025

Murdered on October 7

Godard, 73, was murdered by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023, alongside his wife Ayelet, 63, and his body was abducted to Gaza by the Hamas-allied terror group. The couple is survived by their children, Mor, Gal, Bar, and Goni, a number of grandchildren and several siblings, as per The Times of Israel.

Godard's body was transferred by the Red Cross from the terror group to Israel Defence Forces troops inside the Strip, where a small ceremony, led by a military rabbi, was held, the IDF said. The casket was then escorted by the police to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in Tel Aviv for identification.

Crowds of people carrying Israeli and yellow flags lined roads to pay their respects as the convoy carrying the body passed by.

Recovery in Southern Gaza

In March, troops recovered findings belonging to Godard at an Islamic Jihad post in southern Gaza's Rafah. The findings found at the post were taken to Israel and identified as belonging to Godard, but his body remained held in Gaza, as per The Times of Israel.

Hamas, in a joint statement with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said that the body had been located in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza on Thursday. Footage aired by Al Jazeera earlier in the day showed heavy equipment digging through rubble in Khan Younis, before masked gunmen dug up white plastic sheeting apparently containing the body.

The bodies of three slain hostages now remain held in the Strip -- two Israelis and one Thai national: Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, Dror Or and Sudthisak Rinthalak, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

