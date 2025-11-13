403
China says Premier Li Qiang to represent Beijing at G20 Summit
(MENAFN) Beijing announced Thursday that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will represent the country at the upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Li will first travel to Zambia for an official visit on Wednesday and Thursday before heading to South Africa to participate in the 20th G20 Summit from Nov. 21 to 23. Prior to his Africa trip, he is also set to attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow early next week.
Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Washington to reconsider its stance after US President Donald Trump announced that no American delegation would attend the summit, accusing South Africa of “human rights abuses” against the Afrikaner population.
This year’s gathering marks a historic occasion, as South Africa becomes the first African nation to host the G20. The country assumed the group’s rotating presidency in December last year.
