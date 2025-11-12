Delhi Red Fort Blast Fact Check: Viral Video Of DCP North Claiming No Terrorism Is FAKE, AI Generated

New Delhi: A misleading video purporting to show DCP North, Raja Bathania, stating that the recent Delhi bomb blasts“are not a terrorist incident” has gone viral on social media. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the video is fake and artificially generated using AI. The central government has firmly stated that the Delhi blast is a serious terrorist incident, and the Union Cabinet has passed a resolution strongly condemning the attack.

AI-Generated Video Misleads Public

The viral clip circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) falsely portrays DCP Raja Bathania denying the terrorist nature of the incident. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact check, stating that the video has been manipulated using AI technology to create a misleading narrative. Social media users are urged to verify information before sharing.

"A video of DCP North Raja Bathania is being shared on social media in which he is saying, regarding the Delhi bomb blasts, that this is not a terrorist incident. This fake video has been created through AI," PIB Fact Check clarified on social media.

सोशल मीडिया पर डीसीपी नॉर्थ राजा बाठियां की एक वीडियो शेयर की जा रही है जिसमें वे दिल्ली बम धमाकों के संबंध में कह रहे हैं कि यह आतंकी घटना नहीं है। #PIBFactCheck ❌ यह #फर्जी वीडियो #AI के माध्यम से बनाई गई है। ▶️ मूल वीडियो यहाँ देखिए - ▶️... twitter/6rw8oBL1VI

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2025

Government Confirms Blast as Terrorist Incident

Contrary to the claims in the fake video, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has officially declared the Delhi blast a terrorist act. The government expressed its deep concern over the attack, reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and emphasised that all perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors will be swiftly investigated.

Official Sources Urge Public Awareness

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared links to the original video and official press releases to ensure the public receives accurate information. Citizens are advised to rely on verified sources such as PIB and official government statements regarding sensitive security matters.