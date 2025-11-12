How Dubai's Future Loop Project Will Connect Iconic Landmarks, Ease Traffic

From expanding its road network and aerial transport to the innovative Loop project, Dubai is pushing ahead its ambition to become a smart, future-ready city, setting new standards through its infrastructure initiatives.

The emirate is redefining how people would commute in the city, not just by car or metro, but by foot and bike, through the ambitious Future Loop project, a crucial cog of the Dubai Walk Master Plan.

Launched on December 7, 2024 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Walk Master plan aims to transform the emirate into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city.

The master plan constitutes a 6,500km network of modern walkways covering 160 areas across Dubai. The plan also includes constructing 3,300km of new walkways and rehabilitating 2,300km of existing ones by 2040, in addition to more than 900km of walkways planned beyond 2040.

It also involves developing 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses to enhance connectivity. This ambitious plan aims to increase pedestrian and soft mobility from 13 per cent to 25 per cent by 2040.

What is Future Loop?

The 'Future Loop' project, which will be implemented at the Museum of the Future area, is designed as an elevated, climate‐controlled walkway.

The Future Loop will connect 10 key locations, and have a 30,000-square-metre air-conditioned level that will allow year-round pedestrian use. The pathway will also feature 30,000 square metres of open spaces incorporating shaded structures and green areas designed to lower temperatures and help pedestrians.

The project, which will include commercial spaces, will be developed through a public-private partnership.

The walkway features an iconic bridge distinguished by an architectural design that harmonises with the character of its surroundings. Spanning 2km in length and varying in width from 6 to 15 metres, the bridge connects major economic and business landmarks, including the Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and nearby Metro stations.

Far more than a showpiece walkway, the Future Loop will be integrated into Dubai's transport system, close to metro and tram stations, cycling tracks, and the future transportation network.

Boosting quality of life

The Future Loop is a key part of Dubai's 20-Minute City goal. This vision aims to let 80 per cent of residents reach essential services within a 20-minute commute.

Along with the Quality of Life Strategy 2033, the Dubai Walk Master Plan seeks to make Dubai more pedestrian-friendly. The plan aims to improve pedestrian safety, link areas with existing walkways, and add creative and cultural features to soft mobility infrastructure to highlight each area's unique character.

It also promotes collaboration with strategic partners to deliver innovative infrastructure solutions while engaging youth to contribute creative ideas for walkway design and amenities.

What the Future Loop means for residents



More accessible, comfortable pedestrian commute options that replace car in key areas

Integration across transport system: walk and cycle to metro and tram and other mobility services

Supports Dubai's vision of being more liveable, sustainable and people‐centred. Enable 80% of residents to access essential services within a 20-minute commute

While the master plan covers to 2040 (and beyond), active projects tied to the Future Loop are already underway, and the government has included it among Dubai's major infrastructure reviews.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the road network,which included The Future Loop.