A Night To Remember: Wine Down CT Transforms The Legendary Shubert Theater Into A Dream

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On Saturday, November 1st, Wine Down CT transformed the legendary Shubert Theater into a living work of art. What many described as“a Harlem Renaissance moment for New Haven” was actually the four-year anniversary celebration of Wine Down CT, founded by Loren Jefferson, aka DJ Too Much, visionary creator of Six Figure DJs, alongside Thema Haida, founder of Holistic Soul Healing, co-founder of the former community healing practice, One Village Healing. Together, they presented the first annual Masquerade Ball, a dazzling night that redefined what arts and culture can look like in Connecticut.

A Renaissance Reimagined

Guests entered the century-old Shubert Theater and stepped into a scene that felt like a cinematic dream. Masks, gowns, tuxedos, and creativity beyond imagination filled the space.“It felt like fantasy,” one guest shared.“Like stepping into a modern Harlem Renaissance. A celebration of culture, artistry, and community where everyone felt seen, beautiful, and free.” The ballroom energy spilled from the foyer to the mezzanine, transforming the theater into a living celebration of music, movement, and connection. For the first time since the new renovation, the Shubert's grand lobby was transformed into a full-fledged dance floor, with a stage, creating an experience unlike anything the historic venue had ever hosted previously.

The Soundtrack of the Night

The music was nothing short of electric. A lineup of powerhouse DJs including DJ Too Much, Handsome Jay, E-One, Ton The Don, Kasey Cortez, and DJ Creative delivered a journey through R&B, hip-hop, Afrobeat, reggae, and classics that kept the crowd moving all night long.

Live performances elevated the night even further. The Dwayne Keith Project featuring Natasha Ramos brought timeless energy with soulful renditions of SWV and Snoh Allegra, while a live saxophonist, dancers, and drummers from African Dance of the Arts reminded guests that Wine Down CT is as much about legacy and heritage as it is about the art of celebration.

The VIP Experience

In the beautifully curated VIP Suite, guests were treated to exclusive drink tastings and luxury hospitality. Sponsors Korbel and Herradura offered complimentary experiences that made the evening feel like a five-star event:

● Korbel Champagne & Brandy tastings, featuring handcrafted Old Fashioneds

● Herradura Margaritas with top-shelf tequila

● Black Girl Magic Wine and New England Brewing Co. Beer (NEBCO) samplings

A lively happy hour from 5 to 7 PM set the tone for the night, where laughter, conversation, and culture flowed as freely as the wine.

Community, Culture & Connection

What made this night truly special was its soul. Guests came from across the Tri-State area including Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut to experience something new. The event drew an intergenerational crowd from ages 25 to 65, proving that joy, art, and culture transcend age.

Wine Down CT continues to position itself as a major force in arts, culture, and economic development in New Haven, bringing life, diversity, and creative energy to one of the city's most historic landmarks.

As one attendee shared,“This felt like more than just a celebratory event. It felt like a movement. Like New Haven is having its own renaissance, needed in a time like now.” In a world where community feels more essential than ever, this night reminded us that we all need a place where we can show up fully, connect deeply, and belong“because now more than ever, need each other,” Thema Haida reminded the crowd as she spoke.

About Wine Down CT

Founded in 2021, Wine Down CT has grown into more than just an event series-it's an experiential movement rooted in arts, culture, and authentic community connection. Blending music, creativity, and celebration, Wine Down CT curates immersive experiences that invite people from all walks of life to unwind, express themselves, and rediscover the joy of togetherness. Each gathering is a reminder that when culture, art, and community come together, magic happens.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit or follow @WineDownCT on Instagram.