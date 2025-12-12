Drones Attack Yaroslavl: Fire Breaks Out At One Of Russia's Largest Oil Refineries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian Telegram channels report that a fire broke out at the plant, Ukrinform reports, citing the BBC.

It is noted that explosions were heard at night in the city, located almost a thousand kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Officially, the Russian authorities did not report on the strike on the Yaroslavl refinery, but Governor Mikhail Yevraev reported on the drone threat in the region at night.

He wrote that the Russian Ministry of Defense and law enforcement agencies were“working to repel the attack.”

In its morning report, the Russian military reported that eight drones had allegedly been shot down over the Yaroslavl region.

The ASTRA Telegram channel, citing residents, posted a video of the night attack on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery.

The refinery has a capacity of 15 million tons of oil per year. In terms of primary oil refining, the Yaroslavl refinery ranks fifth among Russian oil refineries.

The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, jet fuel, and lubricants.

The previous fire at the plant, which occurred after a drone strike, was reported on October 31.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian Syzran refinery stopped processing oil on December 5 after being damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack. The repair work is expected to take approximately one month.