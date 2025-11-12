Light IT Up: Linktour Automotive Officially Announces Global Debut With Innovative Lightweight EV Series In Rome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rome, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After IAA Mobility, Linktour Automotive took another step forward in brightening the future of urban mobility with the official product launch of its L6e and L7e electric vehicles in Rome today. The launch event celebrated the themewhich reflects the brand's advanced lightweight design philosophy and mission to deliver lighter, smarter, and more sustainable mobility solutions to city travel. Linktour's new lineup includes five configurations designed and engineered specifically for urban environments and further strengthened with a world-first“From Can to Car” vision, transforming everyday aluminum into automotive-grade material and setting a new benchmark for the industry.





A Forward Vision for Urban Living

“We are blending the rational with the emotional to produce a brighter and mentally lighter way of moving through the city.” said Leon Zheng, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Linktour Automotive.“We want drivers to feel good in a car that looks smart, performs well, and respects the environment. Italy has a long, rich history of design and culture. We hope to contribute to that impressive legacy with a vehicle that fits perfectly into daily Italian lifestyles.”





Game-changing sustainable materials: Advanced Aluminum, Casting over forging

At the core of the latest WQAL® line-up is an innovative approach to eco-friendly production, which offers the comprehensive solutions for aluminum components in car. Utilizing sustainable techniques across the entire ecological chain of recycled aluminum, the technology is already in use with the Linktour Alumi and will be utilized in all Linktour models in the future, greatly reducing environmental impact for a greener future while improving safety and performance.





Designed to Ease the Mind

'Light' is also how it feels to drive the new L6e and L7e models. Drawing on Linktour's unique design philosophy, the models are visually expressive and clean while still packed with practical solutions designed to reduce the stresses associated with urban driving. From a uniquely designed body shape to Linktour's“Gallery on Wheels” feature, a unique customizable exterior 'art window' that transform each vehicle into a smart canvas which enables drivers to display their personal artworks, advertise their business or simply choose a color that matches their mood, the new L6e and L7e convey a powerful feeling of confidence, style and modern mobility.





Engineering That Works for the Driver

Linktour's all-aluminum monocoque delivers up to 45% less weight compared to traditional steel bodies offering tangible practical benefits for everyday driving:



Up to 120 km range for the L6e (WMTC)

Up to 180 km range for the L7e (WMTC) 0–50 km/h in 5.5 seconds in S-mode (L7e)

A peak torque reaching 110 N.m helps the models achieve a 0-50 km/h in 5.5 seconds and steady climbing power, backed by Hill Start Assist (HAC), for greater control on steep streets. A Cell-to-body (CTB) battery configuration provides improved safety and structural integrity while freeing up more space for storage. All expertly designed with a balanced 50:50 weight distribution and a quiet, high-efficiency flat wire motor to ensure calm and precise driving experience even in the heaviest traffic.





A Smart Space Made for People

The interior is designed to make daily moving easier. The cabin provides generous space thanks to a 1.8-meter wheelbase and a 320-liter trunk that easily support daily errands and weekend outings. A display connects both CarPlay and Android Auto, making navigation and media simple to access. Thoughtful user-friendly details such as physical buttons for essential controls and a 60W Type-C charging port support comfort and focus on the road.

Availability

The exciting launch of these new models sees the arrival of five configurations, each designed for diverse needs, lifestyles, and budgets:



L6e - Alumi, Alumi Plus, Alumi Pro L7e - Alumi Elite, Alumi Elite+

Pricing and delivery schedules for the Italian market will be confirmed through local channels.

About Linktour Automotive

Linktour Automotive is a global brand specializing in new energy vehicles designed for boutique urban mobility. Targeting the global market, Linktour's products have been developed in accordance with global standards. By boldly defining a new class of urban mobility that is vibrant, stylish, and avant-garde, Linktour Automotive delivers experiences that exceed expectations through four driving forces: Design-driven, Personal Expression, Smart Experiences, and Sustainability.

CONTACT: Li Qingyi...