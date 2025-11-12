Sterling Solutions Marks Manufacturing Milestone: 1 Million Terralam® Access Mats Produced

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High Throughput, Automated Production Lines in Illinois and Texas Can Churn Out Up to 2,000 Mats Per Day for Use in Site Access

PHOENIX, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Solutions, a leading manufacturer of construction site access products in North America, today announced the production of its 1 millionth TerraLam® Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) access mat. This milestone underscores Sterling's commercial scale manufacturing capacity and readiness to support the nation's critical infrastructure needs, particularly as transmission line expansion accelerates across the United States.

While the millionth mat is a major manufacturing milestone, it represents a much greater impact on economic development and the access to electricity that businesses and consumers rely upon. That's because site access mats, like TerraLam, are the enabler of safe, sustainable and effective transportation for the heavy vehicles and equipment that build and upgrade the national transmission lines which form the backbone of the U.S. energy grid.

Sterling has developed a deep and trusted domestic supply chain, partnering with multi-generational family-owned forestry companies and lumber mills for the raw materials used to manufacture TerraLam products. By providing steady demand for regeneratively grown and sustainably harvested softwoods, Sterling has made a significant economic impact across its full supply chain, including forestry, sawmills, transportation companies and local construction/equipment operators.

“While we are certainly proud of our manufacturing capability, we are even more proud of the jobs we help create and sustain, and the electricity we help get to the homes and businesses that rely on it,” said Kaye Ceille, CEO of Sterling Solutions.“By sourcing, manufacturing and distributing domestically, we're helping to ensure the long-term success of the people and businesses up and down our supply chain.”

Sterling has high-throughput production facilities in Phoenix, Illinois, and Lufkin, Texas. The company's TerraLam mats are precision-engineered from sustainably-sourced domestic wood, offering superior performance characteristics that make them the preferred choice for utilities, energy developers, and construction companies working on large-scale infrastructure projects.

Because TerraLam mats cost less on an overall project basis, utilities can achieve savings without sacrificing safety, durability or environmental impact. This is a critical benefit as the rapid growth in transmission line construction is driving demand – and cost – for all aspects of project development.

The transmission infrastructure sector is experiencing unprecedented growth. According to industry analysis, the U.S. needs to add approximately 47,300 gigawatt-miles of new transmission capacity by 2035 to support grid modernization and renewable energy integration. This expansion creates significant demand for site access solutions that enable construction crews to work efficiently in remote and environmentally-sensitive locations.

"As utilities and contractors plan for the transmission expansion ahead, they need partners who can deliver consistent quality at scale," added Ceille. "But it's not just our production capacity and manufacturing expertise, it's our decades of experience helping our customers reduce costs though more precise project planning, ensuring their compliance with environmental and other regulations, and returning the project land to its original state.”

About Sterling Solutions

Sterling is America's leading manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems. Our line of TerraLam CLT products is sustainably-sourced and domestically-produced at our commercial-scale plants in Illinois and Texas.

Our Site Access unit provides full-service matting and bridging solutions to the utility, civil, and commercial construction industries, including Site Access Planning, Environmental Compliance and other consulting services. In some markets, we offer Right of Way Site Preparation and Restoration, Access Road & Pad Construction, Staging & Laydown Yards.

Our Structural unit delivers cost-effective, pre-fabricated mass timber and hybrid structural systems complemented by exceptional technical expertise and project management for seamless delivery making mass timber accessible to the wider AEC industry.

For more than 75 years, Sterling has innovated and delivered sustainable solutions that meet customer needs, create jobs and economic opportunity across the supply chain, and reduce the risk & environmental impact of industrial, commercial and residential construction projects. More information is available at .

