'Continent Of Future': President Murmu Addresses Botswana Parliament

MENAFN - IANS) Gaborone, Nov 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, who is on an official visit to Botswana, on Wednesday visited the National Assembly of the African nation at Gaborone and addressed the Parliamentarians and called Africa“the continent of the future.”

Addressing the House, the President said that Botswana is a shining example of democracy, good governance, and effective leadership.

“It is a testament of what is possible, when a democracy is allowed to function for the welfare of the common people, when national resources are deployed towards holistic development of the country and for the upliftment of the disadvantaged and less privileged people,” the President said.

The President said that India and Botswana share a natural friendship built on mutual trust and respect, shared values, and a common belief in democracy and human dignity.

“Over decades, our partnership has not only been reinforced by our past collaboration, but also by the promise of its bright future,” the President said.

She also underlined that“India-Botswana cooperation has expanded across many sectors - education, health, technology, agriculture, defence, trade and investments.”

She noted that in the last decade alone, more than a thousand young friends from Botswana have studied and trained in India, returning home with new skills, expanded knowledge and lasting friendships.

Calling for the new emerging opportunities, she said,“We need to harness these new opportunities for the benefit of our people. She noted that Indian firms are active in Botswana's diamond, energy, and infrastructure sectors. There is also immense scope for collaboration in renewable energy, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, and mining.”

She also urged the business communities from India and Botswana to work in collaboration to harness the full potential of economic partnership.

Calling Africa the continent of the future for its youthful demographics and vast natural resources, the President said,“the collaboration between India and African countries can help unlock energies of our 2.8 billion people, which comprise 40 percent of world's population” and“emphasised that India's vision of“Viksit Bharat” by 2047 and Africa's 'Agenda 2063' present an opportunity for active collaboration between the two countries.”