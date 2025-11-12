403
US Sends Millions to Equatorial Guinea in Deportation Deal
(MENAFN) The United States has allocated $7.5 million to the administration of Equatorial Guinea under an arrangement to accept non-citizens deported from the US, according to US Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.
In correspondence addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, the senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee described the payment as “highly unusual” to “one of the most corrupt governments in the world.”
She highlighted that the Central African nation’s record of corruption and alleged involvement in human trafficking “raises serious concerns over the responsible, transparent use of American taxpayer dollars.”
This funding, drawn from the US State Department’s Migration and Refugee Assistance emergency fund, represents the “first ever government-to-government transfer” from resources intended for international refugee relief and humanitarian emergencies.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has sought contentious agreements with multiple African nations to host migrants whom Washington considers ineligible to remain in the United States.
Earlier, Washington reached a pact with Rwanda in June, allowing the East African country to accept up to 250 deportees whose home countries refused to take them.
Other nations including Eswatini, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ghana have also received deportees, most of whom the Department of Homeland Security has described as “barbaric criminals.”
The financial arrangements with these governments have not been disclosed. Nigeria, which has declined to accept migrants, argues that Washington is leveraging visa restrictions and tariff increases to coerce African nations into compliance.
