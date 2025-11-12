403
Suicide bomb in Pakistan leaves over dozen people dead
(MENAFN) A suicide bombing in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, has claimed more than a dozen lives and injured 27 others, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Tuesday. The attack took place outside a court building in the city’s G-11 sector.
Naqvi said the assailant had intended to enter the court but detonated explosives near a police van after being unable to gain access. Security forces have since sealed off the area, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible. No group has claimed responsibility so far.
Although the perpetrators remain unclear, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has linked the attack to Afghanistan. On social media, he described the “suicide attack” on the Islamabad District Court as a “wake-up call” and stated that the ongoing conflict along the Afghan-Pakistan border in Balochistan is “a war for all of Pakistan.”
He added: “The rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war all the way to Islamabad is a message from Kabul, to which – praise be to God – Pakistan has the full strength to respond.”
