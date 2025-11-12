Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey condemns deadly New Delhi blast


2025-11-12 01:27:24
(MENAFN) Türkiye expressed sorrow on Tuesday over Monday’s bombing in New Delhi, which killed 12 people and injured many others.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry offered condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of India, while wishing a swift recovery for those injured. Ankara reaffirmed its firm stance against all forms of terrorism and underscored its commitment to international cooperation in combating this global threat.

According to Indian police, the blast occurred at around 6:52 p.m. local time (0122 GMT) outside the historic Red Fort, a Mughal-era landmark in the heart of Delhi.

