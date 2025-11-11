Anurag Thakur Inaugurates First-Ever Women's T20 World Cup For Blind

The first-ever Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 was inaugurated by former Sports Minister of India Anurag Thakur on Tuesday at Modern School Ground, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, marking a defining moment in the global movement for inclusive and accessible sports.

The event was hosted in the gracious presence of Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder & Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), and Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of CABI, who expressed gratitude to all guests and partners for their continued support in promoting the cause of visually impaired athletes, as per a press release.

The ceremony commenced with the National Anthem, presented in sign language by specially-abled students from the Delhi branch of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, creating a deeply moving and unifying moment.

Grand Inauguration Ceremony

The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister of State for External Affairs of India and Chairperson of the World Cup Organising Committee; Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Chairman of CABI; Anurag Thakur, five-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh), Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, and Former Cabinet Minister; Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Haryana; and Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of CABI.

Thakur Declares World Cup Open

Speaking at the inauguration, Thakur said, "I wish all the teams the best of luck for the World Cup. You may give your best and perform well. We are going to watch you on television. I announce the 1st Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind open. Congratulations, thank you, and Jai Hind."

Also present were and Debasish Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI New Delhi Circle, Rana Vikram Anand, Head - Customer Management PAN India Liability, IndusInd Bank; Sameer Mittal, Head of Commercial, Asia Pacific at CSC; Vijay Datta, Principal, Modern School; Ashok Solomon, Chairman, Chintels Group; Philip Green, High Commissioner of Australia to India; Ekaterina Lazareva, Second Secretary, Embassy of Russia in India; Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka; Anubhav Sinha, Group Manager, Brand Strategy and Marketing, HCL Group; Gauri Bahulkar, Senior Director, Global Corporate Social Responsibility, NTT DATA Services; Jackky Bhagnani, actor, producer, and entrepreneur, co-owner of Pooja Entertainment and founder of Jjust Music; Shri Amar Krishna, Vice President, Operations, eClinicalWorks India Pvt Ltd.; Shyam Sunder Sharma, Director, Delhi & District Cricket Association; Mudita Lall, Country Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility (India), Adobe; Sonee Ahluwalia, Regional Manager (Corporate Communications), LIC of India, Zonal Office, New Delhi.

India Dominates Opening Match

Post the inauguration, India locked horns with Sri Lanka and began the World Cup on a winning note. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 41 runs in 13.3 overs, as India's bowlers and fielders delivered a spectacular performance. India's sharp fielding led to seven run-outs, while Deepika TC, Ganga Kadam, and Jamuna Rani Tudu claimed a wicket each.

Emphatic Chase by India

In reply, India chased down the modest target in emphatic fashion, reaching 43 without loss in just 3 overs. Skipper Deepika TC led from the front, smashing 26 runs off 14 balls with four boundaries, while Anekha Devi supported brilliantly with 15 runs off six balls, including three fours.

Player of the Match and Upcoming Fixtures

For her all-round performance and composed bowling, Ganga Kadam was adjudged the Player of the Match.

They will next face Australia on Wednesday at 1:00 PM, while Sri Lanka will take on Nepal earlier in the day at 9:00 AM. (ANI)

