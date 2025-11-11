Security Seminar In Jaipur Charts 'Whole-Of-Nation' Conflict Roadmap

The Security Synergy Seminar titled 'A Whole-of-Nation Approach (WoNA) to Counter Future Conflicts' culminated on Tuesday at Jaipur Military Station in collaboration with Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New Delhi. It focused on translating ideas into actions and witnessed insightful deliberations on Whole-of-Nation Approach in info ops and charting India's WoNA roadmap.

Deliberations on Information and Cyber Operations

The first session of the second day deliberated upon the architecture for a national level framework for Information, Cyber and Influence Operations by understanding vulnerabilities in India's info-space, analysing global trends and identifying ways to strengthen national narrative control, countering disinformation and grey-zone threats, an official release issued by PRO, Defence, Rajasthan stated.

The eminent speakers including renowned media experts, intellectuals and analysts of social media networks, senior officials and domain experts of cyber warfare domains who shared valuable insights based on their vast experience, release said. The session dealt in the contemporary trends in Information Warfare, including rapid weaponisation of information, innovative targeting of cognitive domain, trends of social media platforms and search engines influencing public perceptions and its impact on conflicts, ongoing geo-political dynamics and long lasting issues in military, economic and political domains.

The day also encompassed elaborate question answer sessions, wherein the highlight was thought provoking questions by participants including students of professional institutions, it added.

Framework for State-Level Implementation

The final session highlighted the imperative for creating a model framework for implementation of Whole-of-Nation Approach principles at the State level through synergy across military, government departments and interactive community participation to enhance resilience in hybrid and conventional threat scenarios. The inclusion of a case study on Rajasthan requires special mention, as it demonstrated how state-level preparedness and local resilience can directly contribute to enhancing national security.

A Call to Graduate from 'Concept to Culture'

A special address delivered by AOC-in-C South Western Air Command highlighted that a Whole-of-Nation Approach has to graduate from 'Concept to Culture' and from 'Coordination to Conviction' for securing the national interests of the country, it stated.

A Renewed Commitment to National Security

Security Synergy Seminar concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen national security through enhanced coordination and a resolve that each citizen is a warrior and plays an equally important role in ensuring the security, both internal and external. Overall, the seminar underscored the importance of sustained synergy among all the stakeholders (WoNA) to address contemporary security challenges effectively, release stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)