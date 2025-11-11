Bernese Carnival Bear Sent Into Hibernation

The carnival bear was sent into hibernation at 11.11am on the 11th day of the 11th month. The ceremony in front of the Käfigturm in Bern's Old Town was attended by numerous onlookers.

Afterwards, the carnival fans made their way to the Erlacherhof, where the city invited them to an aperitif. The“Guggeparty” was to follow in the evening on Schmiedenplatz near the Kornhaus.

On February 19, 2026, the revellers will wake up their bear again at the start of the fifth season. The bear is the symbol of carnival in the Swiss capital.

