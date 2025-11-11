Tech Mahindra Licenses AT&T's Network Test And Automation Platform To Enhance Global CSP Network Reliability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today announced a licensing agreement with AT&T for its proprietary Automated Network Testing (ANT) and Open Tool platforms. These applications deliver an advanced platform designed to transform network testing and certification across Long Term Evolution (LTE), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) domains.

Tech Mahindra will integrate the ANT and Open Tool into its suite of telecommunications solutions, which will empower Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to conduct network health checks, connectivity tests, and debugging with unprecedented speed and precision, ensuring a robust and reliable network for the customers. The ANT platform provides a user-friendly graphical interface, a robust test execution engine, and an automated backend to simplify test execution and validation of networks. It acts as an orchestrator, seamlessly integrating with multiple external industry traffic generation tools.

said,“Networks have become the invisible lifeline of our digital society, every innovation, every human connection, every leap forward depends on them. In an era of unprecedented technological change, maintaining network reliability requires testing at equally unprecedented speed and scale. Integrating these AT&T applications enables us to reimagine network reliability in the AI-native era, providing global telecom operators with a highly automated solution for end-to-end network testing and certification.”

The licensing agreement represents a significant milestone in an ongoing collaboration between Tech Mahindra and AT&T, showcasing their shared commitment to innovation in the telecommunications sector. A key component of this platform is the Open Tool, a versatile data and voice traffic simulation tool developed by AT&T. This tool is crucial for certifying and validating the functionality and connectivity of the mobile packet core network in both lab and production environments.

, said,“This licensing agreement highlights AT&T's dedication to innovation and the value of our technology development. Licensing relationships like the one with Tech Mahindra transform our investments into new growth opportunities for AT&T, our licensees, and the industry. By working closely with trusted third parties, AT&T Intellectual Property helps accelerate innovation, drive new revenue streams, and bring proven solutions to market faster. This agreement is a strong example of how our technology licensing program is open for business, and we look forward to collaborating with more companies to deliver value and advance the industry together.”

As part of this agreement, Tech Mahindra will now offer this proven solution to wireless providers in global markets where AT&T does not operate. This license aligns with Tech Mahindra's focus on enhancing and scaling customer service for global telecom providers with advanced telecommunication technologies. With a strong presence in the telecom industry and over 250 customers across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra is a trusted transformation partner with leading capabilities in network engineering and simplifying customer experience.

