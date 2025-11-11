Emirates Skycargo Upgrades Road Fleet With Euro 6 Trucks



The airline is driving regional progress by integrating the latest-generation truck technology to its fleet Builds on the airline's order of 5 hydrogen trucks, as part of its commitment to implementing fuel saving initiatives across ground operations

Dubai, UAE, 10 November 2025 - Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world's largest international airline, has upgraded its on-road fleet of trucks with the latest-generation Euro 6 models from MAN Trucks, in collaboration with Allied Transport Company. Emirates SkyCargo is the first adopter of the long-haul, heavy commercial Euro 6 vehicles in the region, introducing the most advanced truck technology into its ground operations with 40 vehicles.

The engine in the Euro 6 trucks meets the most stringent emissions standards, resulting in significantly lower levels of harmful pollutants compared to previous models. By replacing 40 trucks on its fleet with 40 Euro 6 models, Emirates SkyCargo anticipates a 17%* annual reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from trucking. This builds on the airline's commitment to implement fuel- and emissions-saving initiatives across ground operations.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said:“The addition of the Euro 6 trucks to our fleet is an important evolution in our commitment to more sustainable operations, and to investing in future-ready technology that will fuel our next era of growth. We expect cargo volumes to and through Dubai will continue to grow, driven by Dubai's strategic Economic Agenda and are ready to play our part in better facilitating global trade by deploying the right equipment and infrastructure across our operations.”

Beyond the low-emissions platform, the Euro 6 are packed with a suite of driver-focused technologies to enhance connectivity, safety and security. Every vehicle is equipped with kerb mirrors, reverse cameras and blind-spot reduction for 360° visibility improvement, while new intelligent driver-assist features elevate road safety standards - such as the AI-powered Driver Monitoring System, which triggers a real-time safety alert when it detects driver distraction or fatigue.

The advanced technology also reinforces security measures for both driver and cargo in transit. Dual camera coverage simultaneously records the front of the truck and in-cabin, providing full visibility at all times. Combined with GPS and cloud tracking, Emirates SkyCargo will have access to live fleeting monitoring, video transmission and real-time insights for more informed data-driven decision making.

Ali Bin Beyat, Chief Executive Officer, Allied Transport Company, said:“The long-term relationship between Allied Transport and Emirates SkyCargo reflects our shared commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability in logistics. The introduction of the first long-haul Euro 6 fleet to the Middle East marks a major step forward in our collective effort to drive cleaner, smarter, and more efficient transport operations. At Allied Transport, we believe that efficiency and environmental responsibility go hand in hand, and this milestone showcases how enduring industry relationships and advanced technologies can together create meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future for regional logistics.”

Moving over 1,000 tonnes of cargo every day, Emirates SkyCargo's truck fleet serves as a conveyer between Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and Dubai International Airport (DXB), traversing the 77 KM bonded corridor up to six times per day, per truck. Critical to the seamless handling of cargo across it's dual-airport hub, the investment in the new truck fleet will further enhance efficiencies and set new benchmarks in the airline's on-ground operations.

