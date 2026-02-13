Iran Seeks Sanctions Removal, Guarantees For Successful US Deal: Envoy

Iran's Conditions for a Deal

The Ambassador of Iran to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, said on Friday that from Tehran's perspective, any successful outcome of talks with the United States must result in the complete and effective removal of what he termed "illegal sanctions" and deliver tangible economic benefits to the Iranian people.

In an interview with ANI, Fathali said Iran is seeking a sustainable and balanced agreement, backed by credible guarantees. "From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a successful outcome is an agreement that leads to the complete and effective removal of illegal sanctions and brings tangible economic benefits to the Iranian people," he said. He emphasised that any future understanding must go beyond symbolic or temporary engagements, with the recognition of Iran's nuclear rights. "Such an agreement must be sustainable, balanced, and include credible guarantees that the other side will meet its commitments. Iran's nuclear rights must be recognised, and the agreement should not be symbolic or temporary. Iran seeks a lasting and reliable agreement, " the envoy stated.

US, Israeli Leaders Weigh In

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) emphasised the need for a deal with Iran, warning that failure to reach an agreement could be "traumatic." Speaking to reporters, Trump described his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "very good." He said, "We have to make a deal, otherwise it is going to be very traumatic (for Iran) and I don't want it to happen...If they don't reach a deal, it will be a different story. We had a very good meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared his thoughts following a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu said Trump sought his opinion on the ongoing discussions with Iran, adding that he expressed "general scepticism" regarding the nature of any agreement with the country.

The Israeli leader emphasised that the agreement should address not only Iran's nuclear program but also its ballistic missile and support for proxy groups across the region. Netanyahu added that while the discussions covered several issues, the main focus was on negotiations with Iran. He said Trump believes that, by not reaching an agreement beforehand, Iran had made a mistake.

Earlier in the day, in a Truth Social post, Trump noted that while no definitive agreement had been reached, he encouraged continued negotiations with Iran to explore a potential deal. He also referenced prior US actions against Iran - "Midnight Hammer," which he said "did not work well for them."

On June 21-22, 2025, under "Operation Midnight Hammer," the United States conducted strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, targeting three key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran strongly condemned the operations, denouncing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter. (ANI)

