Over 8,600 Complaint Against Sitting Judges Since 2016

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Government on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that more than 8,600 complaints have been received against sitting judges since 2016.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said 8,639 complaints were received against sitting judges between 2016 and 2025. Of these, the highest number, 1,170 complaints, was received in 2024 by the office of the Chief Justice of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said complaints against judges and chief justices of High Courts are dealt with by the judiciary through an in house mechanism.

He recalled that in May 1997, the Supreme Court adopted two resolutions titled“The Restatement of Values of Judicial Life” and“In House Procedure”. The Restatement lays down judicial standards and principles to be observed by judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, while the In House Procedure provides for remedial measures against judges who do not adhere to these standards.

As per the established in house procedure for the higher judiciary, the Chief Justice of India is competent to receive complaints against judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of High Courts. Similarly, chief justices of High Courts are empowered to receive complaints against the conduct of judges of their respective courts.

Read Also India Has 22 Judges Per 10 Lakh People Transfer Of HC Judges Are Made In Public Interest: Govt

The minister further said that complaints received against members of the higher judiciary through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System or in any other form are forwarded to the Chief Justice of India or the concerned chief justices of High Courts for appropriate action.

ADVERTISEMENT