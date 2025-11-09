'Delhi Crime' Maker Tanuj Chopra Shares Possible Angles That He Mulled Over Before Starting Work On Season 3

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Director Tanuj Chopra, who has helmed the 2nd and the 3rd season of the International Emmy-winning streaming show 'Delhi Crime', has shared the possible angles before getting into the writing part of the show's upcoming 3rd season.

Tanuj spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai ahead of the release of the 3rd season, and said that he decided to take the show forward from where it ended in the 2nd season.

He told IANS,“We have to keep our characters, the story lines moving but we had a little bit of a gap at the end of season 2 where the guys stationed in Delhi are transferred as a punishment posting and so we pick up. The big question was, 'Where do we start season 3? Do we start with her, we could start the moment she is packing to leave, we could start two years in the future'. So, first you have to decide what is your starting point, where do you want to pick up this story again and we pick up with Vartika's posting you know a year later”.

“Then we have to think about how much of the characters have grown over this time, who has advanced, who has moved up. You see Neeti, now she has more responsibility, she has moved up to taking some of Vartika's role in Delhi. You have seen Vartika's advancement, now she is no longer DCP, now she is DIG”, he added.

The 3rd season starts off with the posting of Shefali Shah's lead character of Vartika Chaturvedi, who has now been promoted to DIG in Assam.

'Delhi Crime' stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure. The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India's law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

The 3rd season of the show is set to drop on Netflix on November 13.