Gurugram Horror: Classmate Shoots At Class 11 Student Using Father's Pistol, Victim 'Critically Injured'

A Class 11 student was allegedly shot by his classmate using his father's licensed pistol inside a flat in Gurugram Sector 48, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the bullet became lodged in the victim's neck, leaving him in critical condition.

He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Police have registered an FIR at the Sadar police station, and two minor students have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police said they recovered one pistol, two magazines, 70 cartridges, and a bullet shell from the spot.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Three classmates were in the accused's rented flat when a spat occurred, following which one of them allegedly shot another, according to police.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot, rushed the injured to the hospital, and took the other two students into custody, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 17-year-old injured student, her son's school friend invited him to meet on Saturday. Her son initially refused, but the friend insisted and said he would come to pick the victim up. She then allowed her son to go, and he met the friend at the Kherki Daula toll, she stated.

“About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. Because of this, my son's friend took him to his house and, along with another friend, shot him with the intention of killing him,” the mother said in her complaint.

During interrogation, police said the two minor accused revealed that all three are class 11 students at the same school.

Two months earlier, the accused had a dispute with the victim and continued to hold a grudge.

On the night of November 8, the accused contacted the victim, and after eating and drinking together on the way, they picked up another friend before heading to the flat, PTI reported.

Police revealed that the accused's father, a resident of Patli village, is a property dealer. They added that the licensed pistol used in the shooting was kept at their home and that further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)