Equipment Displayed At Military Parade Proves Azerbaijani Army's Development - Mod Officer

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The equipment displayed at the military parade is proof of the development of Azerbaijani Army, Major Elshan Musayev, an officer of the Ministry of Defense, told Trend on the sidelines of the parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the victory in the Second Karabakh War.

"Victory Day has been celebrated for the 5th year now. I also had a part in this Victory Day and was a participant in the Second Karabakh War. On this occasion, I congratulate all our soldiers and officers, especially the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

I wish them long life and good health. May God grant our nation and state more such victories. I ask God to have mercy on our martyrs, I wish our veterans patience, and martyr families and relatives patience," the major emphasized.

Musayev also spoke about his participation in the 44-day war.

"War isn't easy. War never passes without losses and martyrs. As someone who participated in the battles, I can say that we knew these difficulties in advance. But we went this way and swore an oath to liberate the homeland. I thank our president, who gave us this task. We fulfilled this task with dignity. It's good that we liberated our lands," he explained.

The officer added that the Azerbaijani Army duly fulfilled all its obligations in the 44-day war.

"Today, new military equipment, weapons, and equipment are being demonstrated in our army. All this shows the strength and power of our army. Like every army, we have our own strategy and capabilities. As a participant in the war, I personally witnessed how selflessly our servicemen fought," he concluded.