UN envoy suggests truce to stop fighting, protect Sudanese civilians
(MENAFN) The UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, on Friday called on all warring parties to embrace a proposed humanitarian truce, describing it as a “rare chance” to halt fighting and protect civilians.
The truce, proposed by the Quad countries—the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—on September 12, seeks to pause hostilities for three months to enable the delivery of emergency aid across Sudan and to pave the way for a permanent ceasefire.
Lamamra said on X (formerly Twitter) that the truce offers an opportunity to “pause the fighting, protect civilians, and ease immense suffering,” and stressed that it could create space for dialogue and a credible political process, “the only route to a just and enduring peace.” He warned that continued fighting worsens civilian suffering and perpetuates atrocities.
The RSF announced Thursday that it had agreed to the Quad-proposed humanitarian truce. However, the Sudanese army has set conditions for political dialogue with the RSF, including the group’s withdrawal from occupied cities and exclusion from future political roles. Meanwhile, the Joint Force of Armed Movements in Darfur, allied with the army, has rejected any political solution treating the RSF as an equal state actor.
The truce comes after the RSF’s capture of El-Fasher, North Darfur’s capital, on October 26, which was marked by massacres of civilians. The RSF currently controls most of Darfur, while the Sudanese army dominates the remainder of the country, including Khartoum.
Since April 15, 2023, clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF have killed thousands and displaced millions, with regional and international mediation failing to secure lasting peace.
